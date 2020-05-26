Disclaimer: This article contains video of violence and abusive language.

A new video has surfaced online where two policemen of Shastri Park police station in North East Delhi can be seen thrashing a woman.

Warning: Abusive Language.

Two policemen of Shastri Park police station in North East Delhi have been sent district lines after they were caught on camera thrashing a woman. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Gpc784aTMm — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) May 26, 2020

According to reports, the incident took place at 9 PM on Monday and the woman who was being thrashed has been identified as Munni Devi. The other woman in the video is Munni's daughter, Soni, who was trying to shield her.

If cops are to be believed , Munni was involved in constructing illegal shanties on government land in North-East Delhi. When she was confronted by the cops, she started abusing them. The police also claim that a constable named Sanjeev was attacked.

An incident of a woman being beaten up by the policemen was captured on camera on Monday.https://t.co/CWzovMwy5M — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 26, 2020

In an interview, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said:

Despite being asked to stop the activity, the group carried on and when the police personnel made a physical intervention, constable Sanjeev, who is the beat officer of the area, was attacked.

This disturbing video has sparked outrage online.

Disturbing video..man or woman,police should not behave like this. — Aslam Khan (@aslam_IPS) May 26, 2020

So sad



This is not in police manuals



Treating like this to females will destroy image of social policeing.. — Asadzama (@Asadzama9) May 26, 2020

Gosshh what the hell 😨 — Amrita Dhawan (@AmritaDhawan1) May 26, 2020

No cakes and candles this time??! — Dr Afaque Habib (@aqhbb) May 26, 2020

In between delivering cake to rich kids & arresting college students Delhi police has other work too & that is brutally beating women.Shame — Shantanu Katre (@Shantanu_katre) May 26, 2020

Case of #GoofedUpCop. Inhuman acts cannot be justified under any circumstance — OGAS TO CAPF (@OGAS2CAPF) May 26, 2020

Sabse ghatiya communal police in world — Shaukat Ali (@alifromknw) May 26, 2020

Both the women have suffered injuries, along with the constable. Those policemen who were involved in incident have been sent to the police lines and an inquiry has been initiated.