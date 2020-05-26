Disclaimer: This article contains video of violence and abusive language.
A new video has surfaced online where two policemen of Shastri Park police station in North East Delhi can be seen thrashing a woman.
According to reports, the incident took place at 9 PM on Monday and the woman who was being thrashed has been identified as Munni Devi. The other woman in the video is Munni's daughter, Soni, who was trying to shield her.
In an interview, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said:
Despite being asked to stop the activity, the group carried on and when the police personnel made a physical intervention, constable Sanjeev, who is the beat officer of the area, was attacked.
This disturbing video has sparked outrage online.
