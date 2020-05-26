Disclaimer: This article contains video of violence and abusive language. 

A new video has surfaced online where two policemen of Shastri Park police station in North East Delhi can be seen thrashing a woman. 

According to reports, the incident took place at 9 PM on Monday and the woman who was being thrashed has been identified as Munni Devi. The other woman in the video is Munni's daughter, Soni, who was trying to shield her. 

If cops are to be believed, Munni was involved in constructing illegal shanties on government land in North-East Delhi. When she was confronted by the cops, she started abusing them. The police also claim that a constable named Sanjeev was attacked. 

In an interview, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said:

Despite being asked to stop the activity, the group carried on and when the police personnel made a physical intervention, constable Sanjeev, who is the beat officer of the area, was attacked.

This disturbing video has sparked outrage online. 

Both the women have suffered injuries, along with the constable. Those policemen who were involved in incident have been sent to the police lines and an inquiry has been initiated. 