RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, February 16 said the cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families.

The statement was made by Bhagwat while he was addressing RSS volunteers and workers in Ahmedabad.

According to The Hindu, Bhagwat also believed that there is no alternative to a Hindu society in India.

In a statement issued to the Sangh, he elaborated and said:

Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because the society is also a family.

Speaking about Hinduism as the only saving grace for our society, Bhagwat believed the Hindu society should behave like one big family.

He said:

India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family. Hindu society should be virtuous and organised, and when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging.

Twitter couldn't quite understand Bhagwat's logic and soon netizens were schooling him about the definition of divorce.

Is that why RSS/BJP against education ?😊 — Rajan Desai (@rajandesai) February 16, 2020

Divorce is not a problem. Divorce is a solution to a problem of a dysfunctional relationship.



The day RSS gets full control of India, all that @madhukishwar

(s) will be allowed to become is housewives.https://t.co/oHY2hoKJqL — परवेज़ M (@VazeIndian) February 16, 2020

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

Education gives us independence, so instead of being stuck in a loveless marriage , people opt to get out of it. Should swap arrogance with financial independence. — Shefali Mishra (@shefalimish) February 16, 2020

High Divorce rate is good. People need not stay in toxic marriage due to societal norms...!!! — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) February 16, 2020

And with education comes financial independence that lets women have the freedom to walk out of abusive relationships, regardless of who disapproves. She's no longer at the mercy of society then. — CorporateBanker (@yeskaybe) February 16, 2020

For Divorce Marriage is prerequisite, which most of the Shakha members don't hv the desire to get into it 🙄 — Scrap CAA/NRC/NPR (@IndnCommonMan) February 16, 2020

Divorce happens in educated and affluent families because they know where to draw the line and how to move on, unlike people who are oppressed (mostly women) who have to embrace the life of slavery and abuse due to lack of support and resources from the society and family. — Tanveer Azmi (@tan_azmi) February 16, 2020

...and because of working women, educated girls, wives who don’t cook, girls who talk back, females with opinions, women without ghoonghat, chowmein, cellphones and western culture. How tired and old and ridiculous is this fossil. https://t.co/4Y08SiQW00 — Sangita (@Sanginamby) February 17, 2020

"Women should be just housewives and if the woman fails to deliver her homely duties, she can be abandoned."



- Mohan Bhagwat (Jan 2013)



Conservative Men, regardless of religion, are always afraid of Educated and Outspoken women. Bhagwat and Sanghis are no exception.



1/2 https://t.co/zJ3nJeAk3o — Advaid (@Advaidism) February 16, 2020

Mohan Bhagwat is right. Divorce cases are higher in educated families.

Uneducated people don't divorce. They just desert their spouse and run away to join RSS.🤣🤣🤣 — Ravishing Ruhi (@R1Ruhi) February 16, 2020

Clearly, netizens were in no mood to agree with Bhagwat's comments.