RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, February 16 said the cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families. 

The statement was made by Bhagwat while he was addressing RSS volunteers and workers in Ahmedabad.

According to The Hindu, Bhagwat also believed that there is no alternative to a Hindu society in India. 

In a statement issued to the Sangh, he elaborated and said: 

Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because the society is also a family. 
Speaking about Hinduism as the only saving grace for our society, Bhagwat believed the Hindu society should behave like one big family. 

He said: 

India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family. Hindu society should be virtuous and organised, and when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging. 
Twitter couldn't quite understand Bhagwat's logic and soon netizens were schooling him about the definition of divorce. 

Clearly, netizens were in no mood to agree with Bhagwat's comments. 