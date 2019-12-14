Today, as the residents of the national capital were planning on keeping a peaceful protest against the CAB bill in Jantar Mantar, the DMRC has closed entry and exit at Janpath's metro station.

Security Update



As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Janpath has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 14, 2019

Not only that, DMRC has also announced the same set of restrictions for Jamia Millia Islamia's metro station:

Security Update



As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Jamia Millia Islamia station has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 14, 2019

Twitter is not very happy with this move:

Walking back from the #CABProtests in Delhi -- crowds growing by the minute, even though the powers that be shut down Janpath and other metro stations.

Internet shutdowns, entire states shut down, metro shutdowns, but you can't shut the people down. Not forever. pic.twitter.com/pkE6D5xKUZ — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) December 14, 2019

Yes couldn’t access the internet at the protest. Was wondering if others had the same experience. — Jayshree Bajoria (@jayshreebajoria) December 14, 2019

Yes, enjoy the disruption, violence and destruction of public property. I can feel your thrill in seeing the country burn! — LeftyCricketer (@LeftyCricketer9) December 14, 2019

The protestors are however are not letting this break their spirit.