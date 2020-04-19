In yet another incident of discrimination against health workers, a government doctor was brutally attacked by the residents of his society over the fear of spreading coronavirus.

According to a report by TOI, the doctor, Prashant Bhatnagar, suffered fracture in his right hand due to the attack.

The incident happened in a society in Meerut where the doctor had been living with his family for 7 years.

Talking to TOI, Dr. Bhatnagar, Assistant Professor at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, said:

The colony residents started forcing me to vacate the house here. When I protested, they thrashed me, leading to a fracture in my right hand.

He also told the media that he was attacked despite not even being posted in the COVID-19 ward.

While this is one side of the story, Meerut police has something else to say about the incident. According to them, the altercation happened over the placement of guard cabin outside the doctor's house. He protested against its placement and was hurt in the incident.

An FIR has been filed against three persons in the incident.