The coronavirus outbreak has given us many heartbreaking stories, but it has also given us tales of hope and courage.

Most of which are related to the doctors, working on the frontline and making sure people survive the deadly disease that is COVID.

One of these doctors, 68-year-old Alfa Saadu, passed away on Tuesday. 

He had come out of retirement to help people in this time of crisis, but ended up contracting the virus himself.

His son Dani wrote a social media post about the same, in which he said:

‘My dad was a living legend, worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years saving people’s lives here and in Africa. Up until he got sick, he was still working part-time saving people.

Alfa had migrated from Nigeria to the UK and had retired as the medical director of the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in 2016.

His colleague from the same hospital, said:

Alfa was well-known at the trust for his passion for ensuring our patients received high quality care. He was a committed member of the team and is remembered fondly by many. His family and friends are in our thoughts at this sad time. 

It is because of doctors like Saadu that thousands of people are alive today, and humanity will never be able to repay this debt.