The coronavirus outbreak has given us many heartbreaking stories, but it has also given us tales of hope and courage.

Most of which are related to the doctors, working on the frontline and making sure people survive the deadly disease that is COVID.

One of these doctors, 68-year-old Alfa Saadu, passed away on Tuesday.

Today, 31 March, 2020.I lost an uncle - Dr. Alfa Saadu (Galadiman Pategi) to #COVID19 in the UK. A retired volunteer medical Dr. that contracted the virus trying to save lives.

This thing is not a joke. Please 🙏🏽🙏🏽#stayhome and #staysafe. May Allah have mercy on his soul. Amin pic.twitter.com/ZyX7qlGAgy — Ahmadu Galadima (@AhmaduGaladima) March 31, 2020

He had come out of retirement to help people in this time of crisis, but ended up contracting the virus himself.

His son Dani wrote a social media post about the same, in which he said:

‘My dad was a living legend, worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years saving people’s lives here and in Africa. Up until he got sick, he was still working part-time saving people.

Dr. Alfa Saadu died from the #coronavirus after coming out of retirement to save lives in the UK.



May Allah accept him as a martyr. pic.twitter.com/J6lEbL7w47 — IlmFeed (@IlmFeed) April 1, 2020

Alfa had migrated from Nigeria to the UK and had retired as the medical director of the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in 2016.

RIP YOU LIVING LEGEND: Living legend #NHS doctor, 68, becomes the fourth medic to die of #coronavirus. Dr Alfa Saadu retired after almost 40 years of service but has now died at just 68 after contracting coronavirus while working part-time at a hospital. https://t.co/gaMfvQRVvl — Paul Ashworth #StaySafe (@pauldashworth) April 1, 2020

His colleague from the same hospital, said:

Alfa was well-known at the trust for his passion for ensuring our patients received high quality care. He was a committed member of the team and is remembered fondly by many. His family and friends are in our thoughts at this sad time.

I had the pleasure of working with Dr Alfa Saadu was whilst working across NW London, to hear he had died due to Coronavirus has really hit home the sacrifices our NHS colleagues make saving lives RIP #NHSHeros pic.twitter.com/ovf8zRevqw — Abbas (@Abbasmirza70) April 1, 2020

Saddened to hear that Dr Alfa Saadu, who was Medical Director at Ealing Hospital when I was Chair of the Trust has died following infection with covid-19. At the age of 68 he came out of retirement to support the current crisis. He was a real gentleman..... — Ian Green (@ianrgreen) April 1, 2020

It is because of doctors like Saadu that thousands of people are alive today, and humanity will never be able to repay this debt.