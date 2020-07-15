Duty, sometimes, proves to be the biggest drive behind actions, and this story proves the same.

When a 45-year-old Covid-19 patient breathed his last in a hospital in Peddapalli, the tractor driver supposed to take his body to the crematorium, backed out.

Despite many attempts from the Dr. Pendyala Sriram, the district surveillance officer, he didn't agree.

So, the medic did what needed to be done, he drove the tractor himself.

Greatly appreciate the gesture of Dr. Pendyala Sriram, Peddapalli District Surveillance Officer in Telangana.



I am sure his noble act will inspire others. #Respect https://t.co/kfGbYmtNgd — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 14, 2020

Salute Dr Pendyala Sriram 🙏 https://t.co/goFErz9mTH — Shrimant Mane (@ShrimantSakal) July 13, 2020

Dr Pendyala Sriram, District Survillance Officer, Covid, Peddapalli, drove a tractor with the body of patient who died of Covid to the cremation ground. As the municipal driver refused, the doctor, also a weekend farmer, drove the tractor for 2 km. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/7NYeKy95pK — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) July 14, 2020

A rare yet great gesture by Dr. Pendyala Sriram from #Telangana who made sure the #COVID Victim received dignity in death.

Humanitarian deeds only can save Humanity in crisis.#Respect #HumanityFirst #doctors pic.twitter.com/zYzgtzp36d — Veeresh Kasani (@KasaniVeeresh) July 14, 2020

The hospital was provided a tractor because it does not have an ambulance or a mortuary. In an interview given to The Times of India, the doctor said:

It was already six hours since the patient had died. The family was getting restive. The staff too was not comfortable seeing a body still lying there.

Dr Pendyala Sriram, a doctor in Telangana on Sunday came forward to drive a tractor carrying the body of a Covid-19 victim to the cremation ground for last rites at a time when there have been instances of mishandling bodies . Salute to Him! — ParleG ka chota pack (@ramanveejar) July 13, 2020

He added that it was his duty to give a dignified funeral to the patients.

As the cases of people not being provided proper funerals increase, there is so much to learn from the doctor who made sure his patient was cremated with respect.