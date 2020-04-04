Doctors are a blessing in disguise. The coronavirus outbreak is giving us more and more reasons every day, to respect them.

Like this picture shared on Twitter by a journalist.

It speaks a thousand words about the doctors who are giving their all towards the nation's fight against COVID-19.

As per the tweet, relatives of this patient couldn't come to see him in the hospital, so the doctor attending him fed him. The doctor in the picture is Dr. Georgi Abraham, a senior Nephrologist at Madras Medical Mission.

As relatives of a patient couldn't come, a doctor (Georgi Abraham, a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission) is feeding his patient. This is MEDICINE. #AmidstLockdown pic.twitter.com/W7xE4G31fi — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) April 4, 2020

The picture is garnering a lot of affection and love on social media, with people comparing the doctor to God.

Kind and affectionate, doctors deserve all our respect and gratitude, especially in this time of crisis.