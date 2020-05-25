Stories about the hands of fate and its many wonder always have an enchanting quality about them. They're a mix of coincidence, destiny, and magic, if you believe in that sort of thing. If you don't, this story might just change that.

In 2011, Dr Michael Shannon was driving along an American Highway when a semi-truck smashed into his car, pinning it underneath the truck as it caught fire.

Luckily, firefighters from Paramedic Engine 29 who were returning from another call were close to the scene, and got to him within minutes. His legs had started to burn, and he had severe internal injuries, but he was alive. The paramedics managed to save his life from the brink of death, after which he spent over a month in the hospital.

In some kind of film-like serendipity, one of those paramedics turned out to be a man whose own life had been saved 30 years earlier by Michael Shannon.

When Orange County Fire Authority paramedic Chris Trokey was born, Michael Shannon was his pediatrician. At just 1.4 kilos, Trokey was extremely at risk, and doctors had given him a 50/50 chance of surviving.

However, Dr Shannon had stayed with baby Trokey around the clock, taking care of him and treating him until he was stable - essentially saving his life.

Speaking about the situation and providence, Shannon had told KTLA,

It's amazing to watch them all grow up, but to have one come back in your life, on a day you really need it, that's really incredible.

It's quite unbelievable, the way things work out sometimes.