The heart breaks a million times every day after reading stories of doctors and medical staff from around the world, performing their duties in the time of coronavirus.

They are literally risking their lives, leaving their own families behind as they save others'.

For instance, doctor Cornelia Griggs from New York. In a tweet she recently posted, Griggs said that if she passes away, she wants her children to know that 'mommy tried really hard to do her job'.

Which understandably had the internet in tears.

Griggs later shared another tweet about her conversation with her daughter who is away from her.

No words of gratitude will ever be enough.