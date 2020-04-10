The heart breaks a million times every day after reading stories of doctors and medical staff from around the world, performing their duties in the time of coronavirus.

They are literally risking their lives, leaving their own families behind as they save others'.

For instance, doctor Cornelia Griggs from New York. In a tweet she recently posted, Griggs said that if she passes away, she wants her children to know that 'mommy tried really hard to do her job'.

My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC pic.twitter.com/OMew5G7mjK — Cornelia Griggs, MD (@CorneliaLG) March 29, 2020

Which understandably had the internet in tears.

This has me in tears. You are a hero. Every day you show up, despite the danger, the fear, the exhaustion, you are a damn hero. — jillie🌄🌃🌎 (@jillwow) March 29, 2020

To Cornelia's babies when they are old enough to understand. There are millions of us who are eternally grateful for your mother's strength and dedication under fire. Your mother is what making a contribution is all about. Be proud of her. — Tia Will (@medwoman1) March 29, 2020

We are going to speak it out of mouths that your babies will read this & you will be around to tell them about your bravery & others! Thank you for your hard work to help save lives🙏🏾💛 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 31, 2020

Hopefully you will be around a good long time so you can bask in the pride they will have for you. Be careful out there. And thank you.



I am proud of you,too. — Roger Newsom (@newsom_roger) April 2, 2020

Thank you from fellow NYC resident. There are no thanks enough. — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) March 29, 2020

You are going to be rocking your grandchildren & telling them stories about how you helped save the world! We love you. Thank you so much! — Cassandra_Paige (@Cassandra0Paige) March 29, 2020

Thank you so much for what you’ve done. Essential workers are our heroes. — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) March 30, 2020

Griggs later shared another tweet about her conversation with her daughter who is away from her.

On Facetime: “Mommy, will you come pick me up? I want to come home to New York City.”



Me: “Oh sweetie, I wish I could. You stay safe with Nana. Mommy has to clean up some more germs at the hospital.”



My daughter, smiling: “OK, I will wait...” #imnotaheroshesahero #stayhome pic.twitter.com/PVUJ0kTJKl — Cornelia Griggs, MD (@CorneliaLG) April 2, 2020

No words of gratitude will ever be enough.