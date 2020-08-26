And for those who don't know, PPE suits aren't the most comfortable garments and they also have certain side effects. Like this.
My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in extremely humid climate.#COVID19 #Covidwarrior #Doctor pic.twitter.com/wAp148TkNu— Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) August 24, 2020
According to the post, profuse sweating was the cause of the wrinkling.
After seeing this image, netizens expressed their gratitude and respect for the healthcare workers.
You are our hero Faizan. Thankyou for saving lives!— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) August 24, 2020
Gosh that's gotta be 😢😢😢 thank you so much for all d service u do.. All u Healthcare peeps saving us r always prayed for in my family's and millions of families' everyday prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 stay safe please u too 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— CC🇮🇳🌹😎📱🕉✝️☪️ (@chik567) August 24, 2020
Respect— Aishwary Verma (@AishwaryVerma9) August 24, 2020
🙏
can’t even imagine yur Situation 😢— YASH ◢ ◤ (@YNPPAREKH) August 25, 2020
God Bless You Dr🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RI5fHI3KC3
Really grateful to have opportunity to live in the time with you and more people like you who are being barrier for us in this fight. THANK YOU.— Sarthak Singh (@ItAllSak) August 25, 2020
Proof of you ..— Prashant (@realravpk) August 24, 2020
you are real hero. ♥️
Healthcare workers are sacrificing a lot to save our lives and we can't thank them enough for their efforts. Respect!