Upon investigating, the patient admitted to swallowing a two-foot-long cable.

Recently a 30-year-old man walked into a hospital in Guwahati complaining of severe abdominal pain.

So naturally, the doctors would have to operate on him to get rid of the wire. However, when the doctors did his endoscopy, carefully examined his stool sample and started operating on him, they didn't find anything in his gastrointestinal tract.

Curious to solve this case, Dr Walliul Islam a surgeon in Guwahati decided to get X-ray scans of the patient, only to discover that the cord was lying inside his urinary bladder.

If just like me you're confused as to how the cable mysteriously made its way through a man's urinary bladder without leaving any tracks on his digestive system, welcome to the club.

Thankfully, Dr. Islam solves this mystery for us as he reveals:

He told us that he had consumed headphones through the mouth, but in fact, he had inserted the mobile charger cable through his penis. I have been conducting surgeries for 25 years now but this is the first time such a case happened on the operation table.

Yup, you got that right folks, he inserted the 2-foot-long cable through his penis to attain sexual pleasure. Dr. Islam further elaborated on the details:

It’s a type of masturbation called urethral sounding, which is the insertion of an object or liquid into the urethra. The person had come to us five days after he inserted the cable. He repeatedly told us he consumed it through his mouth and we never imagined an adult would lie about such a thing.

However, Dr. Islam was not like most of the judgemental doctors. He didn't think that his patient had a mental disorder for indulging in this act. He further said that men carrying out urethral sounding was well known but he was certainly pissed about his patient lying to him.

Well, I guess this is why people say that you should never lie to your doctors or lawyers.