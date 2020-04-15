A team of doctors and medical staff were attacked by a mob in Moradabad's Nawabganj area in UP when they went to take a person suspected of COVID-19.

Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police which had gone to take a person possibly infected with #COVID."When our team boarded ambulance with patient,suddenly crowd emerged&started pelting stones.Some doctors are still there.We are injured,"says ambulance driver pic.twitter.com/Rpo5jDRuJY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

The mobapparentlyalso pelted stones on the police officials who came to rescue the health workers.

After the incident, the police has detained 10 people. The accused have been booked under the National Security Act and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against those involved in the incident.

He also criticised the attack in a series of tweets.

मुरादाबाद में पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य एवं स्वच्छता अभियान से जुड़े कर्मियों पर हमला एक अक्षम्य अपराध है, जिसकी घोर निंदा की जाती है।

ऐसे दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम तथा राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम (NSA) के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 15, 2020

दोषियों द्वारा की गई राजकीय संपत्ति के नुकसान की भरपाई उनसे सख्ती से की जाएगी।

जिला पुलिस प्रशासन ऐसे उपद्रवी तत्वों को तत्काल चिन्हित करे और प्रत्येक नागरिक को सुरक्षा के साथ ही उपद्रवी तत्वों पर पूरी सख्ती भी करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 15, 2020

This is not the first incident of health workers being attacked by a mob. Similar incident happened in Indore, when some health workers, who had gone to collect the samples of coronavirus suspects were attacked by a mob.