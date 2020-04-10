The global spread of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to work extra hours and take precautions that weren't required before. They are constantly wearing protective gear (PPE) and can barely interact with their patients since they are required to wear a mask.
A respiratory therapist in San Diego noticed that his patients would get intimidated by his gear and he couldn't even smile at them. So he stuck a picture of himself smiling to his suit, to lift their spirits.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
Many other doctors from across the world took up this idea to help their patients feel more comfortable.
Saw this idea on IG and thought it was a beautiful way to bring ease to our patients during this stressful time. Thank you to all the healthcare workers out there for battling on the frontlines. To all those who are staying home, huge shout out to you! I know that is also not easy. #nurse #nurses #nurselife #healthcare #covid19 #coronavirus #staysafe #stayhome #washyourhands #coveryourmouth #thistooshallpass #faith #faithoverfear #godisgood #davita
@ej.manu a Pediatric Physician from São Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷 sent me this picture of her creative badge for the children at her hospital. Bravo for the creativity. Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes #itsamovement #worldwide #covid_19 #healthcareheroes #someherosdontwearcapes #herosofhealthcare #brazil #sharingsmiles #laminatedbadge #arielthelittlemermaid #disney #disneyland #disneyfilms #doctor #physician @disney @disneyplus @disneystudios @disneyanimation
A doctor even wore a Disney princess picture so that her little patients would crack a smile.
I was inspired by @captain_wolf82 who works as a respiratory therapist in this COVID pandemic. I didn’t have a preprinted photo or a color printer so my polaroid will have to do. I wanted to bring a personal touch to caring for patients through my PPE. My hope is that our patients will know there’s a reassuring smile under this mask, and that we’re here for them. Thanks for the 📸 @christineherreraa
Healthcare workers are going beyond their duties to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. So stay at home and do all you can to make this battle easier for them.