The global spread of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to work extra hours and take precautions that weren't required before. They are constantly wearing protective gear (PPE) and can barely interact with their patients since they are required to wear a mask. 

doctors in ppe covid 19
Source: Medscape

A respiratory therapist in San Diego noticed that his patients would get intimidated by his gear and he couldn't even smile at them. So he stuck a picture of himself smiling to his suit, to lift their spirits. 

Many other doctors from across the world took up this idea to help their patients feel more comfortable. 

A doctor even wore a Disney princess picture so that her little patients would crack a smile. 

Healthcare workers are going beyond their duties to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. So stay at home and do all you can to make this battle easier for them. 