We are going through a tough time. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in India and the central government is taking all the necessary steps to break the chain of transmission. One of them being 21 days lockdown.

It is definitely not easy for a nation of 130 crore people to go into lockdown overnight. It has its own set of challenges.

Sudden lockdown in India has led to panic buying, hoarding, crowding and at some places harassment of people who are out to deliver essential services by the authorities.

The situation is surely challenging and it needs to be dealt in a way that doesn't put anyone's life at risk.

A doctor and 2018 batch IAS officer, Haaris Rasheed, tweeted about his experiences as a doctor and how they taught him to listen to people and be considerate towards them.

Rant:

3 years of pg in a govt hospital and you realise how many people fight daily for survival. Sometimes you get irritated as to why this patient is asking so many questions only to realise, that it is not easy to follow up in a govt hospital. He has to stand in a line at 6am, — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

It's easy for doctors or medical staff to get irritated by the patients. There are hundreds of them. But if you look closely, each patient is different.

Get his slip made, again stand outside your opd chamber to get a consultation. So for you he is one patient among 200, but for him, you are his chance to get better. Overtime first year pgs understand the importance of clarifying things. Sometimes patient misbehaves, you ask him — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

They have to stand in long queues to for registrations and consultations. All through this, they look upon the hospital staff with hope.

It is important that the doctors listen to them patiently and not get irritated unnecessarily.

What happened, and he tells you that his sister is lying outside with ?spine fracture and no one has told him about her prognosis. You look back to see your junior who is managing 20 patients and last night's team has gone for ward rounds. You comfort him, check the x-ray and — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

tell him that there is nothing to worry, and see him breaking down with relief that his sister is okay. Why I write this today? Because when you are in a position of power, you need to understand why a person is behaving in a particular way. One solution fits all is not the way. — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

The officer's tweet makes so much sense today in the wake of harassment of security guards, delivery boys and others who are venturing out of their homes to do their duties or buy essential items, amid lockdown.

You are supposed to 'apply your mind' before taking an action. Today, I see people getting out and being lathi charged. Young men on scooter with essential items pleading and the representatives of state raining lathi blows on them. — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

He urges everyone in power to wait, listen and understand. It's a rare situation in India and it's natural for people to panic. There are people who do not have access to resources like rich and they need to go out of their home to buy daily essentials.

To all those in admin, be it IAS, IPS, IRS or any service, I request you, wait, listen, understand. People are panicking, not everyone has stocked up their homes with supplies. What are they supposed to do now? They need food for family, they need milk, they need medicines. — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

Not everyone knows how to order online, even then there is no surety if that will be delivered on time. This is an unprecedented situation, allow some space for people to get adjusted. Be firm, be strict, not necessarily be brutal. Allow initial 1-2 days to warn, excuse and leave — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

This is not a matter of one or two days. It is a long battle. We need to be patient if we want to win. There's a reason why people are going out despite the pandemic. Authorities should be firm and strict in implementation of rules, but this does not give them the permission to be brutal.

We are in for a long ride. Don't punish people for something they haven't done. With all the news going around, no sane person would be out. If they are out, there has to be reason that they are venturing out. The poor bears the major brunt of such repressive actions. — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

It is important that the police officials and authorities who have the responsibility of making this lockdown a success be considerate and humane and not just beat the shit out of people.

Lockdown is necessary, and everyone knows it by now. That is why, its important for us all to be humane, be considerate, be understanding. We all are together in this fight. Let's beat the virus, and not those who make mistakes.

Rant over.#Covid19India #BreakTheChain — Haaris Rasheed (@rasheed_haaris) March 25, 2020

The present situation is a tensed one for everyone, including those in power. But if we fight this together, with understanding and patience, we'll win over it for sure.