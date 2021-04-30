A picture of a doctor has been going viral for showing what being in a PPE suit for 15 hours does to you. As you can see from the comparison picture, it's an image of absolute distress and exhaustion.
Dr Sohil shared the image on Twitter, which shows him totally drenched in sweat after a gruelling 15 hours inside a PPE kit. Take a look.
Despite the obvious discomfort, he still wrote that he was proud to serve the nation.
Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y— Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021
He also implored the masses to get vaccinated, citing the hellish situation that most doctors are having to go through.
Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe. 🙏🙏— Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021
People online lauded the extremes that he is going through to help those suffering.
We Salute you sir.— Ramkumar (@Ramkuma44753510) April 30, 2021
I can understand ur condition very well....It's very suffocating...— Dr Shweta Agarwal 🏹 (@ShwetaAgarval) April 28, 2021
You are a true hero .— umesh dhyani (@umeshdhyani2) April 30, 2021
We all owe a debt of gratitude to him and others like him.