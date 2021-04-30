A picture of a doctor has been going viral for showing what being in a PPE suit for 15 hours does to you. As you can see from the comparison picture, it's an image of absolute distress and exhaustion.

Dr Sohil shared the image on Twitter, which shows him totally drenched in sweat after a gruelling 15 hours inside a PPE kit. Take a look.

Despite the obvious discomfort, he still wrote that he was proud to serve the nation.

Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

He also implored the masses to get vaccinated, citing the hellish situation that most doctors are having to go through.

Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe. 🙏🙏 — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

People online lauded the extremes that he is going through to help those suffering.

We Salute you sir. — Ramkumar (@Ramkuma44753510) April 30, 2021

All in all what we can say is GOD BLESS YOU n what we can do is 🙏🙏

Last year at our bank we had tried this kit for two hrs and I know this was the most difficult thing I had ever done in my entire life. Kudos and hats off to entire medical fraternity. — Akshay Jain (@akshj_jaipur) April 30, 2021

I can understand ur condition very well....It's very suffocating... — Dr Shweta Agarwal 🏹 (@ShwetaAgarval) April 28, 2021

Proud of you 👍🏻

Please pray for us also .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/pdgen0DIO2 — Sultan Barki (@Cute_Sultan) April 29, 2021

You are a true hero . — umesh dhyani (@umeshdhyani2) April 30, 2021

We all owe a debt of gratitude to him and others like him.