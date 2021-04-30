A picture of a doctor has been going viral for showing what being in a PPE suit for 15 hours does to you. As you can see from the comparison picture, it's an image of absolute distress and exhaustion. 

Dr Sohil shared the image on Twitter, which shows him totally drenched in sweat after a gruelling 15 hours inside a PPE kit. Take a look.

Despite the obvious discomfort, he still wrote that he was proud to serve the nation.

He also implored the masses to get vaccinated, citing the hellish situation that most doctors are having to go through.

People online lauded the extremes that he is going through to help those suffering.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to him and others like him.