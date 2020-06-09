When it comes to sheer loyalty, dogs are just the staple example. They'll stick with you through thick and thin, and be by your side no matter what. This can, unfortunately, have some truly heartbreaking consequences.

In a tragic case, a dog in China waited on a bridge for 4 days after watching its owner committing suicide from there, according to Mirror.

The loyal mutt was seen sitting on the pavement of Yangtze Bridge in Wuhan, where the tragedy occurred.

A local man who tried to help the dog was unable to, as it ran away in fear. The Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association is now trying to trace the dog.

Witnesses said that the dog followed his owner on the evening of May 30 and refused to move after the owner killed himself. However, when people came forward to help, it ran away in fear.

Let's hope they are able to locate the poor dog soon, and re-home it in a loving place where it can get over such a trauma.