Dogs, even though always excited, are very sharp when it comes to sensing a threat.

We've heard stories about doggos rescuing their family members but have you ever came across an incident where a dog sensed the approaching danger and her actions saved the owner?

If not, that's exactly what happened with a woman in Taiwan, who apparently left her dog, Kimi, behind with her passport lying nearby.

What next? As you'd expect, the doggo - true to her abilities - tore the passport into a dozen pieces and not a single page was spared, reported Bored Panda.

Kimi's actions infuriated her owner when she returned but it also saved her from going on a trip to Wuhan, one of the riskiest places in China and in the world right now.

In the coming weeks, when an advisory was issued against the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Wuhan, the woman realized how a small mischief from her dog saved her life.

Kimi’s owner posted photos of her chewed-up passport on Facebook.

In the picture, Kimi can be seen acting guilty but all was well after her owner forgave the silly mistake that prevented her from flying to Wuhan.

After finding out the type of problems she evaded due to her torn passport, the woman took to Facebook and wrote:

Do you guys remember the passport? Throwback: this kid is really protecting me. After my passport was torn apart, the virus began to go where I originally planned to go. I think about it now, and it’s very touching. Fortunately, you blocked our trip.

The woman, who was initially very angry, later realized the problems she avoided thanks to Kimi.

She said:

I was very angry when I saw my passport torn. And then I saw the news about the coronavirus spreading in Wuhan a few days later,” she said. “I was thinking back to the day my passport was torn up.

The woman just got saved by the goodest doggo. What a sweet yet naughty girl.