While doctors work day and night to fight corona and save lives, dogs are playing their little part and contributing in whatever way possible.

Sniffer dogs are being trained to help detect the coronavirus symptoms in the next six weeks, as announced by the British charity called Medical Detection Dogs. The charity has teamed up with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University to see if dogs can help participate in the fight against corona.

But how will they be able to do that? Well, dogs have a very strong sense of smell as we all are aware but what they can do is very accurately distinguish between odours. Researchers have pointed out that each disease has its own different and unique smell. And because of this, dogs may be able to sniff and tell what the exact smell of coronavirus might be.

And this isn't the first time dogs are called to rescue. Previously, they have also been very helpful in detecting diseases like malaria, Parkinson's disease, other bacterial infections and even cancer! The head of disease control at LSHTM says that dogs have been able to very accurately point out who's got malaria and believes that there is a high chance they'd be able to detect corona as well. They can detect even a slight change in the human body's temperature and immediately call out if that person is going to get a fever.

Now, all we need to do is count on these doggos to do the impossible and be the saviours!