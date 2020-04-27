On normal days, spotting cute dolphins, along the shores of Istanbul, wasn't something the city's residents got to witness frequently. But, things are slowly changing due to the ongoing lockdown.
VIDEO Dolphins reclaim Bosphorus as virus silences Istanbul— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 26, 2020
https://t.co/SsHuAmjyZK pic.twitter.com/T486OrPsFF
But since the lockdown was imposed, lack of human activity and transport has encouraged these mammals to come closer to the shore.
And, it's definitely a treat for the city's residents who don't get a chance to witness playful dolphins swimming freely without any interruptions.
Amazing,— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 23, 2020
Istanbul’s dolphins now hang out very close to the shore, where iconic Ortakoy mosque and Bosporus bridge located pic.twitter.com/rtzfHpMClD
Erol Orkcu, the Head of the Amateur And Sports Fishing Association in Istanbul said:
A decrease in boat and human traffic across the Bosphorus has a big impact. Terrestrial and aquatic living things can remain free without human beings. That enables dolphins to come closer to the shoreline
Also, fishing in Istanbul is like a daily ritual on the Galata Bridge and on the banks of the Bosphorus so you can imagine why spotting dolphins isn't as easy.
But since the lockdown no fishing activity has been permitted, and this in turn, has encouraged dolphins to venture along the shores of the city. In an interview with AFP, Erol says:
Dolphins are coming closer to the edge of the water as the terror of uncontrolled anglers on the shoreline has temporarily stopped. I call it terror because 90 percent of them are not aware of what they are doing and cause incredible environmental pollution.
Nature is healing!!!— Hatice ‘Deniz’ AVCI (@HaticeDenizAVCI) April 23, 2020
WTH 😍🐬Dolphins in the Bosphorus, Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/4lvTamtvx2
Twitter users also couldn't believe their eyes and this is how they reacted to the story:
Remove human activity and nature soon returns.— Alexei Romanov (@dvarets) April 26, 2020
at least animals are happy 👏🏻👏🏻— Deewiiiii (@amyvoncroatia) April 26, 2020
Human kind has to leave plenty of space on earth for all other species...— Vijay Roy M (@DetectiveDecoy) April 26, 2020
Earth 🌏 is beautiful without the people— Irusiya (@iryna24877681) April 26, 2020
Enjoy it darlings ❤️ 🐬— Louise PⓋ (@Louisepru) April 26, 2020
So refreshing 🥰— WyattKent❤️🇬🇧👀 (@wittythinkerby) April 27, 2020
Another example of how quickly nature can rebound if we put maximum effort into taking care of our planet. We need a plan.— joseph lipowski (@josephl1331) April 26, 2020
Wildlife is definitely enjoying their time while we are isolating. It's just beautiful.