As domestic flight operations resume after two months, fliers share their experiences of what one can expect at the airports, while boarding flights.

As we all embrace the 'new normal' here's a glimpse of what flying looks like nowadays.

1. Passengers wear face shields on-board flights to take precautions.

‘Airport look’ during the New Normal! pic.twitter.com/4X2WYWca1s — Archana TiwariNayudu (@ArchOpinion) May 27, 2020

@IndiGo6E @BLRAirport

Took an indigo flight today from Bangalore to Chandigarh. I was a bit scared of travelling but when I reached airport and took flight, it did not feel scary anymore. Social Distancing is the new normal. pic.twitter.com/3lRLfO67hx — Nitin (@NitinMoudgil4) May 25, 2020

2. AAI's official Twitter account gives a glimpse of what the 'new normal' looks like.

This was the day when all our airports switched to the new normal. At #AAI's @aaichnairport, the passenger flow was smooth with efforts from airport staff and stakeholders. Not to forget the cooperation of our valued passengers - abiding by the new rules. #IndiaFlyBack pic.twitter.com/em3SPmif8R — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 25, 2020

3. In a series of tweets, this Twitter user documents his experience while flying.

Delhi Airport had installed a scan & print boarding card system for contactless boarding



The scan isn't working. You have to manually push your PNR number. So, wear a pair of gloves#aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/B5UJasXliN — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020

Hello, after 2 months India has resumed commercial #aviation



My employer has asked me to fly from @DelhiAirport to @BLRAirport and back



I will be tweeting about #NewNormal of flying post during #COVID__19



DEL wears a deserted look with barely 14 flights an hour pic.twitter.com/igKXJYpf0y — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020

Airlines have placed agents so that you don't get confused about the gate number



Segregation is essential to maintain #SocialDistancing #aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/4V7E1j8AwO — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020

Almost all airlines have made hazmat suit & face shield compulsory for cabin crew as they will be in contact with passengers



For pilots ,gloves & masks are mandatory#aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/ZhhTwA5U9w — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020

4. This ground report gives information on what it will be like at airports.

@DelhiAirport gears up to welcome domestic fliers from Monday



Ground reports shortly on @IndiaToday & @aajtak, giving you a ringside view of what will be the ‘new normal’ at airports.



Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lCIkajpBV1 — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) May 23, 2020

5. With pre-entry to security check and boarding, Bengaluru airport is equipped to give a contact-less journey experience to fliers.

6. Proper guidelines have been put in place to follow social distancing at airports.

7. Flight crew in PPE suits and passengers with face shields and gloves, this is what travel will be like.

8. While waiting to board flights, passengers maintain social distancing.

The new normal? Passengers wear face shields, maintain social distancing at Delhi's IGI Airport on Day 1 of operation of domestic flights. #Lockdown2020 #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/8wWeHgoKCq — NDTV (@ndtv) May 25, 2020

9. PPE suits are made available for children, in all shapes and sizes as domestic flight operations resume.

10. Hyderabad airport is equipped with contact-less boarding and self baggage check-ins.

The 'new normal' is here to stay.