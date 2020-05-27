As domestic flight operations resume after two months, fliers share their experiences of what one can expect at the airports, while boarding flights.
As we all embrace the 'new normal' here's a glimpse of what flying looks like nowadays.
1. Passengers wear face shields on-board flights to take precautions.
‘Airport look’ during the New Normal! pic.twitter.com/4X2WYWca1s— Archana TiwariNayudu (@ArchOpinion) May 27, 2020
@IndiGo6E @BLRAirport— Nitin (@NitinMoudgil4) May 25, 2020
Took an indigo flight today from Bangalore to Chandigarh. I was a bit scared of travelling but when I reached airport and took flight, it did not feel scary anymore. Social Distancing is the new normal. pic.twitter.com/3lRLfO67hx
2. AAI's official Twitter account gives a glimpse of what the 'new normal' looks like.
This was the day when all our airports switched to the new normal. At #AAI's @aaichnairport, the passenger flow was smooth with efforts from airport staff and stakeholders. Not to forget the cooperation of our valued passengers - abiding by the new rules. #IndiaFlyBack pic.twitter.com/em3SPmif8R— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 25, 2020
3. In a series of tweets, this Twitter user documents his experience while flying.
Delhi Airport had installed a scan & print boarding card system for contactless boarding— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020
The scan isn't working. You have to manually push your PNR number. So, wear a pair of gloves#aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/B5UJasXliN
Hello, after 2 months India has resumed commercial #aviation— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020
My employer has asked me to fly from @DelhiAirport to @BLRAirport and back
I will be tweeting about #NewNormal of flying post during #COVID__19
DEL wears a deserted look with barely 14 flights an hour pic.twitter.com/igKXJYpf0y
Airlines have placed agents so that you don't get confused about the gate number— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020
Segregation is essential to maintain #SocialDistancing #aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/4V7E1j8AwO
Almost all airlines have made hazmat suit & face shield compulsory for cabin crew as they will be in contact with passengers— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 25, 2020
For pilots ,gloves & masks are mandatory#aviation during #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/ZhhTwA5U9w
4. This ground report gives information on what it will be like at airports.
@DelhiAirport gears up to welcome domestic fliers from Monday— Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) May 23, 2020
Ground reports shortly on @IndiaToday & @aajtak, giving you a ringside view of what will be the ‘new normal’ at airports.
Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lCIkajpBV1
5. With pre-entry to security check and boarding, Bengaluru airport is equipped to give a contact-less journey experience to fliers.
A true #Contactless journey experience for fliers @Blrairport from pre-entry to security check & boarding. The #Newnormal in #Flying with minimum touch & minimum exposure b/w passengers & personnel is here! #FlyingFeelsSafeAgain @AAI_Official— Sharad Sarangadharan (@sharad_dharan) May 26, 2020
https://t.co/9UnTF8ZrJ2
6. Proper guidelines have been put in place to follow social distancing at airports.
Social Distancing at #PuneAirport. @aaipatairport . Hassel free experience and cooperative @CISFHQrs personnel. #SocialDistancing #Pune #Maharashtra #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/vmk5LPnJmw— Ashwini Kumar (@AshwiniKumar1_) May 26, 2020
7. Flight crew in PPE suits and passengers with face shields and gloves, this is what travel will be like.
This is how the new normal air travel will be like !! #Airlines #airtravel #flights #flightservice #domesticflights #indigoairlines #AirIndia #Covid_19india #lockdown #coronavirus #Airport #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #NewNormal2020 #Mumbaiairport #mumbailockdown pic.twitter.com/NBpJu6L1xk— Saurabh Soni (@imsaurabhsoni) May 25, 2020
8. While waiting to board flights, passengers maintain social distancing.
The new normal? Passengers wear face shields, maintain social distancing at Delhi's IGI Airport on Day 1 of operation of domestic flights. #Lockdown2020 #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/8wWeHgoKCq— NDTV (@ndtv) May 25, 2020
9. PPE suits are made available for children, in all shapes and sizes as domestic flight operations resume.
The #NewNormal #PPE in all shapes and sizes as #domesticflights resume.— Stacy Pereira (@StacyPereira89) May 25, 2020
Unsure about his gear, but kid seemed happy to be heading back to #Lucknow from @BLRAirport @CNNnews18 @news18dotcom #airportsopen #flyingagain #covidsafe #aviation #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/3ipf41IUkf
10. Hyderabad airport is equipped with contact-less boarding and self baggage check-ins.
#Hyderabad International Airport all set to resume flight operations from #Monday. It's after two months of #COVIDー19 #Lockdown. Contact-less boarding, Frequent sanitization, self baggage check-ins, #SocialDistanacing gonna be the new normal at the #Airport. #lockdownhustle pic.twitter.com/GejmiORNPA— Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) May 24, 2020
The 'new normal' is here to stay.