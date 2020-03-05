Twitter is testing its own version of stories. Yes, the new feature called 'Fleets' will allow users to post photos, videos, and text that'll disappear after 24 hours.

While the new stories-like feature is initially only being tested in Brazil, netizens aren't quite impressed.

#RIPTwitter started trending on Twitter and people are questioning the platform for this 'unwanted' feature.

Cant believe the only good social media app i liked is becoming like the rest. I hate it here

#RIPTwitter



pic.twitter.com/pze08i51DO — 마리솔💕(M) ⁷ (@HFBTS1) March 4, 2020

Many people pointed out that they need an edit or save bookmarks options on Twitter and not the 24-hour stories.

Twitter losing its professionalism over undesriable need of community for 24hr story ..instead why can't u just add edit tweet button..for god sake #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/MlXmIYpqmf — Siddhant Soni (@OfficialSidSoni) March 5, 2020

twitter doesnt need a story function OR an edit button. twitter needs folders to organize bookmarks. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/tXmVuTW21Z — em!! ☾ is kicking it (@hobistays) March 5, 2020

Users- Add edit button & bookmarks.

Twitter- Hey, we are adding Story button soon.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/ksmGBmcEHD — Biprajeet Saha (@Biprajeetsaha) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter

Twitter is adding stories or some shit

and not important shit like An edit button?

the fuck??? pic.twitter.com/UzMbdKP9Ct — Junno Ocomen (@junnoocomen02) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter is trending because Twitter is adding the 24hr story function like IG and FB :/



we just wanted the edit tweet button and a way to organize bookmarks we didnt ask for this- — 두유 SOY ⁷ ☾ ☻🌿 (@soyjinnie) March 5, 2020

Others mentioned the reasons for which they left social media platforms like IG and FB and now Twitter is following their footsteps.

#RIPTwitter you see? adding more traffic, we left Facebook and Instagram for those kind of reasons. @Twitter we're sincerely asking for edit button. — Celebrating 8 years! (@Bucsworldwide) March 5, 2020

Avoiding Facebook ,whatsapp and instagram for their undesired stories and now Twitter wants to join the trend instead of giving us an edit button #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/9T2N2Cvus3 — Valiant knightkiss🧧 (@CalebAnyi) March 5, 2020

We want edit button, not stories.

Anyone who wants stories can go to Instagram and Facebook #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Nj1O1vwgHg — Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) March 5, 2020

Clearly, netizens do not want Twitter to turn into another Instagram or Facebook. Some users also feel that social media won't be the same anymore if Twitter introduces this feature.

#RIPTwitter How I'm about to ignore y'alls stories here like I do on the other apps pic.twitter.com/430tukBekM — Alpha B👑💎 (@Green_Greenly) March 5, 2020

When you see that Twitter is slowly becoming another Instagram#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/dLpLIdmA9t — Umbreon&Sylveon Pokeganda (not with GameFreak) (@GamerHysteric) March 5, 2020

We ran away from Facebook nd IG because of the story crap,we just love Twitter for savages 😁. 😂why twitter whyyy????? #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/LkbXTYhRjy pic.twitter.com/vUD0jnIZKU — Ahmed Abdul-Aziz (@chizzy_bronchez) March 5, 2020

I left 2go because everyone left it.

I left instagram cause it’s just a show off site.

I left Facebook because it has became childish.

Now Twitter is about starting some vibe killing shit.#RIPTwitter — Immanuel Cardinal 💭 (@ImanuelCardinal) March 5, 2020

twitter add stories

like insta or fb ☹️#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/OpKPmowMaP — रोहित भगत (@rohit_bhagat12) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter

So Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are pretty much the same thing now pic.twitter.com/lmP8VBKUKy — Neil Malope (@neil_malope) March 5, 2020

There are others who aren't ready to take the stories shit on Twitter.

What the hell si that about stories? I don’t want that shit here in Twitter #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/JpxrG3kBLv — 🍑 Momo (@JoshimlyPeach) March 5, 2020

Twitter is one of the last major social platforms to test out a Stories format. From Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook to WhatsApp and YouTube, almost all other popular social media platforms already have this feature.

What do you think about this new feature? Yay, or Nay?