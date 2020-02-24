DDLJ. Cricket. Diwali. Hindu. Proud. Sardar Patel. Chiiwala. Suchin Tendulkar.





In case you missed it, that's Donald Trump's speech at Ahmedabad in a nutshell.

Trump mentioned about classic DDLJ in his speech. Listen how crowd started erupting 💥💥💥.



WORLD'S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR FOR A REASON !#NamasteyTrump#TrumpInIndia

pic.twitter.com/79ivYeyzIa — Professorᴾʳᶦⁿᶜᵉ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) February 24, 2020

The US president, who is on a trip to India along with wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka, made sure he hit all the right notes with the Indians - and apart from umpteen Bollywood and cricket references, kept reiterating 'America loves India'.

Jo thoda zyaada ho gaya. Not to mention, Chiiwala. Anyhow, Twitter is tripping and here are some of the reactions.

TRUMP: According to Indian religious leader Vivek...Vivek..Mandan...WHAT’S THAT??!!



Speech writers, why challenge a Trump or Modi with difficult names? pic.twitter.com/d7vTL9r2t6 — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 24, 2020

While this is the largest stadium Trump has ever addressed w/ 120,000, he’s not getting the cheers he’s does in the US. His speech is falling flat, now that’s he’s moved away from Modi compliments. And many are leaving the stadium, mid-Trump speech #NamasteyTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit — Maria Abi-Habib (@Abihabib) February 24, 2020

Trump Mentioned DDLJ & SRK in his Speech

Meanwhile Bhakts :- pic.twitter.com/gi4saCRMAG — Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) February 24, 2020

#Trump talked about Bollywood and he mentioned ddlj in it.



Ddlj is the only movie name he has taken in his speech. — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) February 24, 2020

Trump's speech was written by EA Sports guy. 😂😂 #TrumpIndiaVisit — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) February 24, 2020

Did he get the names from EA Cricket 2007? https://t.co/o0xQXdnXAc — Clive (@vanillawallah) February 24, 2020

Diwali, Kohli, Tendulkar, Holi, Bollywood, DDLJ....



Not sure if speech or SEO tags.#TrumpInIndia — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 24, 2020

Whoever wrote the Trump speech, knows and understands what works with and in India...all right buttons pressed, no issue ducked, messaging on both economic and strategic issues. — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) February 24, 2020

With this speech, it feels like Trump is convinced enough to apply for an Indian citizenship. 'India gives hope to humanity', he says. Quotes Swami Vivekananda as well. We are born for a higher purpose, he says. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2020

Bahahahaha. I’m drunk on a Monday morning and watching Trump try to pronounce India’s places from his speech, which was written and he is reading, and he keeps putting up his hand like “I think this is how you say it.” Drunken me laughs at @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/6adDdkKTSj — Sʜᴀᴡɴ Lᴏᴘᴘ (@ShawnLopp) February 24, 2020

A+ grade to Trump speech writers. Haven’t heard the speech hut what I am seeing on twitter suggests good homework on today’s India. On pronunciation, Trump struggles with English words, like ‘anonymous’. Swami Vivekananda more than a mouthful for him. — Ram (@ramprasad_c) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump's speech in India is actually impressive, however it's basically reading the wiki page for India.



Doubt he's heard of Sachin Tendulkar or even Cricket before today.



He also stated India is the largest export market for the US, seriously?



1: EU

2: Canada

12: India — Gav (@FinanceGav) February 24, 2020

My grade 3 violin teacher gave a more heartfelt and meaningful speech to 25 snot nosed kids than Donald Trump just gave to millions in India... — James (@robertojames192) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump in his speech - "India is a country which has produced great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."



Bro, we Dhoni fans are offended. #PhirSeSpeechDo — Umaima Saeed (@UmaimaSaeed) February 24, 2020

Trump's India speech replete with references to Bollywood and bhangra, Swami Vivekananda, Sachin Tendulkar and the shared values of two countries where "every person is endowed with a sacred soul." Lots of mispronounced names, but Trump looks thrilled up there on stage. — Kai Schultz (@Kai_Schultz) February 24, 2020

Obama to Trump after hearing his heartwarming speech about India at Motera Stadium! #NamasteTrump #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/Y98HOPHpPG — Rajiv Pal Satirism (@coolrajivpal) February 24, 2020

Order and Summary of Trump's speech.



1. BJP election rally speech

2. Combination school essays about India

3. Sales man speech#NamasteyTrump — Jo Varghese (@Indie_jo) February 24, 2020

Trump says, PM started as a "chiiwala" a tea seller. Adding, "everyone loves him.. but i tell you he is very tough" #TrumpIndiaVisit https://t.co/AvYTeVuoqe — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2020

Now, it's not like everyone was making fun of the speech. Some people really seemed to appreciate it.

Wow, US President @realDonaldTrump did deep research about India before coming and gave reference of each bullet point in today's speech.



Loving the speech for sure. #NamasteyTrump — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) February 24, 2020

Indians got impressed by your speech @realDonaldTrump

The way how you described Indian cultural diversity, Great leaders, defence forces, what not! Every word you spoke today made us proud to be an Indian. Thank you for your love towards India.https://t.co/X3GRu0flYh — manogna (@manogna30638007) February 24, 2020

Phenomenonal Speech by US President @realDonaldTrump in India. — Sundeep Bhatera. (@bhasaby) February 24, 2020

Awesome speech. Such an honour and moment of pride to have American President in India @realDonaldTrump @narendramodi #NamasteTrump — Prashant Jadhav (@Prashan04619205) February 24, 2020

"America loves India, America respects India" Donald Trump begins his speech with a "Namaste India". He gets roars of approval with almost every sentence. pic.twitter.com/5416XOjC0V — Diksha Sharma (@Diksh_aS) February 24, 2020

The speech might have been overcompensatory, it might have been cheesy and factually incorrect. But, it was entertaining, you have to give him that.