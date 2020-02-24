DDLJ. Cricket. Diwali. Hindu. Proud. Sardar Patel. Chiiwala. Suchin Tendulkar.
Trump mentioned about classic DDLJ in his speech. Listen how crowd started erupting 💥💥💥.— Professorᴾʳᶦⁿᶜᵉ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) February 24, 2020
WORLD'S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR FOR A REASON !#NamasteyTrump#TrumpInIndia
The US president, who is on a trip to India along with wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka, made sure he hit all the right notes with the Indians - and apart from umpteen Bollywood and cricket references, kept reiterating 'America loves India'.
Jo thoda zyaada ho gaya. Not to mention, Chiiwala. Anyhow, Twitter is tripping and here are some of the reactions.
TRUMP: According to Indian religious leader Vivek...Vivek..Mandan...WHAT’S THAT??!!— Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 24, 2020
Speech writers, why challenge a Trump or Modi with difficult names?
While this is the largest stadium Trump has ever addressed w/ 120,000, he’s not getting the cheers he’s does in the US. His speech is falling flat, now that’s he’s moved away from Modi compliments. And many are leaving the stadium, mid-Trump speech #NamasteyTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit— Maria Abi-Habib (@Abihabib) February 24, 2020
Trump Mentioned DDLJ & SRK in his Speech— Jibran Zichu || (@JibranZichu) February 24, 2020
Meanwhile Bhakts :-
"स्वामी विवेकामुम्मडे"— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 24, 2020
#Trump talked about Bollywood and he mentioned ddlj in it.— JATIN (@JatinSRKian) February 24, 2020
Ddlj is the only movie name he has taken in his speech.
Trump's speech was written by EA Sports guy. 😂😂 #TrumpIndiaVisit— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) February 24, 2020
Did he get the names from EA Cricket 2007? https://t.co/o0xQXdnXAc— Clive (@vanillawallah) February 24, 2020
overall summary of trump's speech. #TrumpInIndia
Diwali, Kohli, Tendulkar, Holi, Bollywood, DDLJ....— Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 24, 2020
Not sure if speech or SEO tags.#TrumpInIndia
Scenes after trump speech
Whoever wrote the Trump speech, knows and understands what works with and in India...all right buttons pressed, no issue ducked, messaging on both economic and strategic issues.— sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) February 24, 2020
With this speech, it feels like Trump is convinced enough to apply for an Indian citizenship. 'India gives hope to humanity', he says. Quotes Swami Vivekananda as well. We are born for a higher purpose, he says.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 24, 2020
Bahahahaha. I'm drunk on a Monday morning and watching Trump try to pronounce India's places from his speech, which was written and he is reading, and he keeps putting up his hand like "I think this is how you say it." Drunken me laughs at @realDonaldTrump.
Donald Trump's speech in India is actually impressive, however it's basically reading the wiki page for India.— Gav (@FinanceGav) February 24, 2020
Doubt he's heard of Sachin Tendulkar or even Cricket before today.
He also stated India is the largest export market for the US, seriously?
1: EU
2: Canada
12: India
My grade 3 violin teacher gave a more heartfelt and meaningful speech to 25 snot nosed kids than Donald Trump just gave to millions in India...— James (@robertojames192) February 24, 2020
Donald Trump in his speech - "India is a country which has produced great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."— Umaima Saeed (@UmaimaSaeed) February 24, 2020
Bro, we Dhoni fans are offended. #PhirSeSpeechDo
Obama to Trump after hearing his heartwarming speech about India at Motera Stadium! #NamasteTrump #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit
Order and Summary of Trump's speech.— Jo Varghese (@Indie_jo) February 24, 2020
1. BJP election rally speech
2. Combination school essays about India
3. Sales man speech#NamasteyTrump
Trump says, PM started as a "chiiwala" a tea seller. Adding, "everyone loves him.. but i tell you he is very tough" #TrumpIndiaVisit https://t.co/AvYTeVuoqe— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2020
Now, it's not like everyone was making fun of the speech. Some people really seemed to appreciate it.
Wow, US President @realDonaldTrump did deep research about India before coming and gave reference of each bullet point in today's speech.— Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) February 24, 2020
Loving the speech for sure. #NamasteyTrump
Indians got impressed by your speech @realDonaldTrump— manogna (@manogna30638007) February 24, 2020
The way how you described Indian cultural diversity, Great leaders, defence forces, what not! Every word you spoke today made us proud to be an Indian. Thank you for your love towards India.https://t.co/X3GRu0flYh
Phenomenonal Speech by US President @realDonaldTrump in India.— Sundeep Bhatera. (@bhasaby) February 24, 2020
Awesome speech. Such an honour and moment of pride to have American President in India @realDonaldTrump @narendramodi #NamasteTrump— Prashant Jadhav (@Prashan04619205) February 24, 2020