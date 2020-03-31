We understand the being locked down, whether with family, friends, or even alone, is not the most ideal situation. Especially when we have nothing to drown our sorrows in, and we've already binged our way through most material on the internet.

During this time, out of desperation, you may have thought of obtaining alcohol by any means necessary - like extracting alcohol from the sanitizers you stocked. Well, do NOT do that.

In fact, back in 2012 when the world was apparently supposed to end, someone already asked about this on Quora and naturally, got shot down.

Clearly, Quora has the answer to everything. And no matter how dire the situation seems, extracting alcohol from sanitizers is not a solution (pun intended).