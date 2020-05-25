All of us are at a difficult stage in our lives right now. We have to do things a certain way and there's nothing we can do about it. It is just so hard to live like this, isn't it? Hiding and protecting ourselves from something we can't even see?

But then, there are those, who actually can't hide. The frontline workers, the doctor, the nurse and other medical staff who make a decision every day to walk into a place chock-full of the Novel Coronavirus and save people, every day!

One such doctor is Craig Spencer, a New York City ER doctor who once had survived Ebola in Africa and now gears up in a PPE every time he is needed to.

Spencer, in collaboration with AJ+ has given us a glimpse into what a normal day for him looks during this pandemic. The struggles, other staff and he have to go through at the hospitals every single day. From wearing PPEs all day to almost never seeing your families to having to tell other families that their loved ones won't survive, they are there for all of it.

Spencer, who voiced this animation talks about how due to the pandemic and the extremely contagious nature of the virus, they have to Facetime the families so that they can spend the patient's last few minutes with them.

They do all this knowing that they are not immune to the virus. Many of their colleagues have bee contaminated. Some have survived, some have not.

Even when they get home after days, they have to change in the hallway. They can't even see their kids before they take a long shower!

You can watch the entire video here:

So, now that you know, do the bare minimum ad thank and a medical staff next time you see them.