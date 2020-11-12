If your chest feels heavy and throat feels dry, you could either be suffering from cold or well, you live in Delhi.

Or both, in which case, God help you.

The city has been engulfed with smog for over a week now, as AQI level skyrocket to unbelievable degree.

The national capital woke up to a hazy sky this morning. Visuals from Inderlok and Sarai Rohilla#DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/nL2uPUz5EE — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) November 12, 2020

Pictures from the same spot but 5 months apart. AQI is over 600 and Diwali is yet to arrive. 😷😷 #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/2aE8kQx7KI — Samyak Jain (@kaafiziddi) November 4, 2020

And nothing puts it into perspective better than this ScoopWhoop Unscripted video showing the difference between the Delhi sky in June vs in November.

Here is a drone picture of a Delhi neighbourhood in June.

And this one, from November.

Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world, which is not just alarming but also terrifying.

Thanks to the rain, and the lockdown in the preceding months, the city saw some of its clearest skies this summer. Only for things to go back to how they were before. You can watch the complete video, here.