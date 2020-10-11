On Saturday, DU (Delhi University) announced its first cut-off list for admissions to UG (undergraduate) courses for the academic year 2020-21.

And again, this year the cut-off percentage is at an all time high. Lady Shri Ram College has a 100% cut-off for three Bachelor of Arts (Honours) courses (Political Science, Economics and Psychology).

In science courses, Hindu College announced the highest cut-off for B.Sc in Physics at 99.33% and Mathematics at 99%. LSR has also announced the highest cut-off for BA (Hons) in History at 99.5% and B.Com (Hons) at 99.75%.

In fact, the cut-offs across DU colleges this year are 0.5-2 percentage points higher than last year. And, this is something that Twitter is finding hard to digest.

DU's first cut-off at 100% and that is why "The world is there at Amity University" 😂#DUcutoff — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) October 11, 2020

The Indian educational system is a mess. The "best" students want to study in the "best" colleges but there are not enough "best" colleges to accommodate the "best" students. #DuCutoff #DUCutoff2020 pic.twitter.com/L6hWihRQLh — Joseph King Ben (@josephkingben) October 11, 2020

Mom told me to aim for 105% next year.#DuCutoff — reef 🌊 (@sania_borbora) October 10, 2020

DU's first cut-off at 100% and yeh dekh ke topper ke bhi 😂#DuCutoff pic.twitter.com/sfoj5tZega — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) October 11, 2020

🤕🤕thankgod its not my aim to get into DU #God save children from this harsh reality!! pic.twitter.com/tcLHD8aUZW — GIVE ME SUNSHINE 🔥 (@s123_sun) October 11, 2020

I used to think why people cry and adjure for one mark when they've already got a 99, Now I know #DUCutoff2020 #DuCutoff — Vanshika Thakur (@Vanshik43840316) October 11, 2020

DU's cut off for 3 of it's courses is 100%... 100 FOOKIN' PERCENT!!! It's not cut-off, it's lay-off if you ask me... #DuCutoff — ਸੁਨੀਤ (@Suni_oye) October 11, 2020

School Topper with more than 95% is also not qualified for DU#DuCutoff 100% — Sanjeev❁ (@SanjeevK__) October 11, 2020

Competition is increasing day by day.. #DuCutoff — Nyishi (@Nyishi2) October 11, 2020

2020 is uncertain but the certainty of Du's utterly unreasonable expectations remain intact.#DuCutoff — Khushi Berry (@khushi_berry) October 10, 2020

So I've heard that #DuCutoff is 100% for three UG courses. Economics honours being one of them. I don't know what to say. We desperately need more colleges and universities in India, so that the pressure to score marks decreases, and quality education can be offered to all. #DU — The Harshal Gandhi (@harshalgandhi28) October 11, 2020

#DuCutoff Topper Who Score 95-99%Searching There Name In DU Admision😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kVcA2rDJkJ — Hindu Boy (@HND_Boy) October 11, 2020

