Imagine sipping a cup of masala chai, but with a twist, this chai costs ₹1 lakh! Welcome to Dubai’s Boho Café, where they’ve turned a simple, everyday drink into a luxury experience.

The Gold Karak, as it’s called, is a masala chai served with a 24-carat gold leaf topping and poured into silver cups. It’s not just tea, it’s an entire experience. This indulgent concoction comes with a gold-dusted croissant and the bonus of keeping the silverware as a souvenir.

The café has gained attention for its extravagant menu, and while the gold chai’s price tag might raise a few eyebrows, Boho Café also offers more budget-friendly options for those who still want a taste of gold without the steep cost.

For a mere ₹3,500, patrons can have the gold karak without the silver cups. It’s still a pretty hefty price for tea, but it’s much more accessible than the ₹1.1 lakh version. The menu is full of similar high-end treats, gold coffee, gold-infused water, and even gold burgers.

It’s a combination of luxury and novelty that has caused a stir on social media, with some people calling it an indulgent experience and others questioning the value of eating gold. Some users joke about having to declare their gold-filled stomachs at customs, while others seem to embrace the concept of treating yourself to an extravagant, gold-infused dining experience.

In a city like Dubai, known for pushing boundaries with its opulence, the Boho Café has become a hotspot for those looking to experience the outrageous. Whether it’s worth ₹1 lakh is another story, but there’s no doubt that it’s got the internet talking.

Would you splurge for a golden cup of tea, or stick with the classic ₹10 chai on the street corner?