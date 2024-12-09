When it comes to Indian weddings, drama is usually part of the package, but what unfolded for Deepak Kumar, a Dubai-returned groom, was straight out of a Bollywood con. The 24-year-old arrived in Moga, Punjab, with 150 baraatis, only to find that not only was the bride missing, but the wedding venue didn’t exist.

Yes, you read that right. A full baraat, caterers, and a videographer made their way to what turned out to be a ghost wedding.

Deepak had been in a long-distance relationship with Manpreet Kaur for three years after meeting her on Instagram. Despite countless calls and messages, the two had never met in person. Things escalated to wedding bells over the phone, with families finalizing the date and Deepak even transferring ₹50,000 to Manpreet for the arrangements.

But on D-Day, when Deepak and his entourage rolled up to Moga in style, they were greeted with confusion instead of celebrations. Locals had no clue about the ‘Rose Garden Palace’ wedding venue, and the bride’s family, who were supposed to escort them, ghosted. By 5 PM, panic set in, and the groom’s family realized the wedding might just be a cruel scam.

From Dubai Dreams to Desi Nightmares

Deepak, who worked as a laborer in Dubai, had flown back to India with dreams of tying the knot. The shock of discovering that the bride and the venue were figments of imagination hit hard, especially since his family had spent on taxis, catering, and a videographer. Adding insult to injury, Manpreet’s phone was switched off, leaving the groom and his family stranded in embarrassment.

Netizens React

As the story went viral, social media did what it does best: turned tragedy into comedy. Here are some reactions. One user joked, “Finally, Prem Chand became Manik Chand.” Another mocked the gullibility, writing, “Blinded by social media. Don’t they know photos can be misused or belong to someone else? How foolish!” A sharp jab came with, “Sastagram ka pyar,” mocking the groom for trusting Instagram love. Someone went all philosophical, commenting, “Ill-gotten wealth and properties often bring misfortune. Such losses are natural.”

While some sympathized with Deepak, others saw the incident as a warning against blind trust in online relationships.

Police Step In, Investigation Underway

Deepak’s father, Prem Chand, filed a complaint with the Moga police. Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to uncover who orchestrated this elaborate scam. For now, all Deepak has is an unforgettable story that would make even Netflix’s scam series look tame.

This bizarre turn of events has left everyone scratching their heads. Who was Manpreet Kaur? Was she even real? And most importantly, what happened to that ₹50,000? As they say, the truth is stranger than fiction, and this groom’s missing bride is a case for the books.