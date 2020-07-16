This pandemic has shown us the humane side of several governments, people and organisations.

A hospital in Dubai recently waived off the entire bill (approx. ₹1.52 crore) of a Covid-19 patient belonging to India.

Odnala Rajesh from a village in Telangana was admitted to Dubai Hospital in Dubai on 23rd April due to some illness. He was also tested positive for coronavirus and it took 80 days for him to recover.

When discharged, the hospital handed him a bill of 7,62,555 Dirhams (approx. ₹1.52 crore).

With the intervention of the Gulf Workers Protection Society in Dubai, other volunteers and Indian consulate in Dubai, his bill was waived off by the hospital on humanitarian grounds.

Netizens are appreciating the efforts of people who made this possible for the poor worker and the hospital for responding positively to the requests.

nice to see stories like this , helps to keep our self motivated in this tiring time — RJS (@rjsaulakh) July 15, 2020

May god bless 🙏😇. Inspiring and a sigh of relief 😇👌👏 — Shyam (Love All. Serve All. Help Ever. Hurt Never) (@SaiShyamManohar) July 15, 2020

That's really Great 💛♥️💚💙 — mrinal Mittal (@mrinalsignodia) July 15, 2020

Not only this, Rajesh and his escort were sent to India by an Air India flight for free. They were also given ₹10,000 for pocket expenses.

Asked to stay in 14-day home quarantine, Rajesh has now been sent to his village from Hyderabad airport.