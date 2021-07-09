Dubai breaks the world record and opens the world's deepest swimming. On 7 July, the crown prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opened it for the people. So, if you are already thrilled about this, let us find out more.

Source: Twitter

Deep Dive Dubai is 60.02 meters deep, holding 14 million liters of water. This record-breaking pool is located in Nad Al Sheba, which is a 25-minute distance from Dubai International Airport. You will be thrilled when you know, it also has a sunken city within, following its many innovations and marvel.

Source: India today

Guinness World Record also shared about the Deep Dive Dubai pool, praising its recording-breaking structure.

The pool has 56 cameras to capture every angle possible. For a better experience, they have added sound and mood lighting systems also. The shape of the pool is a tribute to the UAE’s heritage as it is shaped like an oyster, covering an area of 1,500sqm.

For those who cannot wait to experience this, Deep Dive Dubai is open only by invitation. The bookings will open in late July for the public.