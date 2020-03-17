With the spread of Covid-19, many people have adopted social distancing and are practicing self-isolation. At this time, it is important to not succumb to paranoia but to actually follow WHO's basic guidelines that can help keep us, and the people around us, safe, and restrict the spread of the virus.

This is exactly what one of our most favourite Instagram accounts, Dude With Sign, is reminding us of by partnering with WHO and Instagram.

From basic but essential hygiene measures like cleaning our hands and phones to telling us it's okay to stay at home (and kinda crucial to healthcare too), he talks about it all.

And he understands that while we may wish to chill and hang out with our friends, that's not the need of the hour.

Many people commended him for raising awareness about the issue:

Just one of those rare times when a man gave clear signs!