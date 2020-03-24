The coronavirus pandemic might lead to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from 24th July to 9th August.

Senior International Olympic Committee official Dick Pound said that it is inevitable to conduct the sporting event amidst the outbreak. Reports suggest that the event could likely be pushed to 2021.

The IOC on Sunday said that the organisation would wait for 4 more weeks before announcing its final decision about the event.

IOC had earlier ruled out any possibility of cancellation of the event. Speaking to media, Pound said:

My interpretation of the IOC's communications is they don't want to cancel, and they don't think they can continue with the July 24 date. They're going to explore options with the Japanese of course, and then there all kinds of stakeholders -- international federations, NOCs, athletes.

He added that it will take long for the effects of the pandemic to subside and in this scenario, a one-year postponement of the event is the best possible option.

If postponed, the Tokyo Olympics will become the 1st edition of the Games to be postponed in its history of 124 years.