Despite the advice of global bodies like the WHO and doctors who have specifically studied pandemics, there have been widespread and irresponsible statements made by people in the limelight in India, from MPs to celebrities to faux-gurus.They all just assume, out of some kind of narcissistic self-assuredness, that they are experts in the field, propounding ridiculous cures for the coronavirus in the process. Here's a few.

How are these people so confident?