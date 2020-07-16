If you ever set foot in Baarle as a visitor, you'll notice many streets around the village featuring lines marked with crosses that are labelled with letter B and NL.
These markings are actually border lines that determine where one country ends and the other begins. The lines and markings have been put there to remind everyone who passes over them that they have entered into another sovereign state.
Since its Belgian sections lie roughly five kilometres away from Belgium-proper, they are collectively known as an enclave.
Though, to make matters more complicated, there are several stretches of Belgian land in Baarle plots that are claimed by the Netherlands, creating enclaves within enclaves.
It's literally like the movie Inception but, here instead of a dream inside a dream, there are enclaves formed within other enclaves.
Now, you maybe wondering who came up with this bizarre concept? Well, during the Middle Ages, local wealthy aristocrats thought of this idea.
Apparently, one duke from what is known as Belgium today, handed over territory to another noble who controlled the lands around the Dutch city of Breda.
But, the duke retained smaller plots in Baarle that led to border disputes in the 19th century when Belgium and the Netherlands split into two different nation states.
The border disputes went on for another century and finally they reached an agreement. So, the current patch-work like cartography you see today in the town of Baarle is a result of that agreement.
People on the internet, who had no clue about this town, were quite fascinated with this piece of information.
