N Maheshwari is an armed reserve police inspector who led the Independence Day parade in Tamil Nadu and presented the guard of honour to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Police Superintendent N Manivannan.

N Maheshwari who is currently stationed at Tirunelveli district put her duty before her own family.

Despite her father's death a day before the parade, she decided to hold her head up and gracefully led a contingent in the Independence Day parade.

On August 14, Inspector Maheshwari's 83-year-old father Narayanaswamy passed away due to an illness. She found out about this news a night before the parade.

It was a tough decision for N Maheshwari, she chose to pay a tribute to her father by leading the parade and putting the funeral on hold. One of the police officials further mentioned:

Though she learnt of her father's death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism.



Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam tweeted his condolences which can be translated to:

I express my deepest condolences on the death of the father of Nellai Armed Police Inspector N Maheshwari. On the occasion of Independence Day mourning the death of her father, Maheshwari led the march to fulfil her duty.

It was only after the parade that officer Maheshwari rushed to her father's funeral which was held in Dindigul district that was over 200 km from Thirunelveli.