In order to control the spread of novel coronavirus, India will remain under lockdown till May 3rd, however, the Ministery of Home Affairs has issued guidelines regarding all the services that can start their operations at safe areas after April 20th.

According to India Today, new government guidelines state that e-commerce websites can start the delivery of non-essential items from April 20. Currently, these websites are only selling essential grocery and medical supplies.

A statement issued by the government states, "Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now."

The guidelines also mention that all the vehicles that are used by these companies will be allowed to ply with permission.

Talking about the services, a Flipkart spokesperson said,

In line with the guidelines announced by the central government and also in collaboration with all states and local authorities, we will continue to serve consumers.

On the other hand, an Amazon spokesperson said,

The resumption of economic activity from April 20 is a welcome step that would nonetheless depend on unhindered availability of labour that is critical to deliver essential products to people across the country and ensure they can stay home safely.

The new move by the government is welcomed by not only by consumers but also by e-commerce players as it will help them in recovering their losses.