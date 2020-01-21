If the warning signs haven't already been clear enough, a new UN report will certainly make you think harder about our planet's deteriorating condition.

The Earth - already close to 4.5 billion years old - may soon meet its end and it is all happening on a very rapid scale.

According to a UN report, human beings have pushed the planet towards a possible sixth mass extinction and apparently we only have a few more years before Earth’s plant, animal and marine life is completely destroyed.

The report, released by UN Convention on Biological Biodiversity, talks about adopting drastic and immediate measures in order to prevent a sudden collapse in the near future.

Giving a stern warning to the people of the planet, the report says:

Despite ongoing efforts, biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide and this decline is projected to continue or worsen under business-as-usual scenarios.

Last year a UN report warned that the rate of human development has accelerated so much in the last 50 years that approximately 1 million plant and animal species could be wiped off this planet.

Bushfires in Australia killing close to 800 million animals is an example of the growing imbalance.

This basically tells us we need to wake up already before it gets too late for the planet.

As Greta Thunberg said last year, we do not want to get these done by 2050, 2030 or 2021. We want this done now - as in right now.

The planet is our home and no matter how ignorant we become, not cleaning or caring for your house can have serious repercussions in the future.