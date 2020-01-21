If the warning signs haven't already been clear enough, a new UN report will certainly make you think harder about our planet's deteriorating condition.
According to a UN report, human beings have pushed the planet towards a possible sixth mass extinction and apparently we only have a few more years before Earth’s plant, animal and marine life is completely destroyed.
Giving a stern warning to the people of the planet, the report says:
Despite ongoing efforts, biodiversity is deteriorating worldwide and this decline is projected to continue or worsen under business-as-usual scenarios.
Last year a UN report warned that the rate of human development has accelerated so much in the last 50 years that approximately 1 million plant and animal species could be wiped off this planet.
This basically tells us we need to wake up already before it gets too late for the planet.
The planet is our home and no matter how ignorant we become, not cleaning or caring for your house can have serious repercussions in the future.