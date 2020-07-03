In what has become a regular occurrence, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR today. The tremors were felt around 7 PM.

Which, as mentioned above, isn't something new. It has happened so many times in the last few months that people immediately rushed to Twitter to joke about it. Here are some of the reactions.

It is a bit scary at this point, though, and we hope that this doesn't turn into something worse eventually.