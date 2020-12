Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR on late Thursday night (11:46 PM) after a magnitude of 4.2 quake struck Rajasthan. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was Alwar.

Several social media users took to Twitter to tweet about the earthquake and the memes did not disappoint either.

Meanwhile me knowing it is a very common thing in delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/tJRBvwynpM — Krrish Na (@stable_genius9) December 18, 2020

When #earthquake is trending meanwhile Twitter pic.twitter.com/xGzzkY0R89 — Troll troll troll troll troll troll (@memeskashowroo2) December 18, 2020

Me running outside to save me from dying 'cause of #earthquake and then realizing it's 8 degrees outside.#earthquake #earthquakeinDelhi pic.twitter.com/7jzOpn7nBm — Shyam Sharma (@shyam_o7) December 17, 2020

Taking care of my valuables during the #Earthquake... pic.twitter.com/MxGGfqcmIr — 🇬🇹 Floyd Myhuevos 🇬🇹 (@Primo_1mx) December 15, 2020

#earthquake

Me who was sleeping even in dream when earthquake came -

🤣🤣🤣🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/hFJPxtfO3q — Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) December 18, 2020

#earthquake

Delhi NCR peeps be like: pic.twitter.com/fnJazT7tGK — A T U L (@TweetsbyAtul) December 17, 2020

Earthquake in delhi again #earthquake



delhi people pic.twitter.com/WI84AbDSbL — आyush Maheshwari 💚👯 (@indianyuvak) December 17, 2020

One more #earthquake in Delhi **



Meanwhile 2020 to earthquake: pic.twitter.com/SWnswSzgwi — Rajasthani Memer (@Tez_Gendbaz) December 17, 2020

People: let's sleep peacefully and early tonight



Meanwhile #earthquake : pic.twitter.com/ov1jgrWBVY — 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dishant7) December 18, 2020

when you've lived in the bay your whole life so you literally didn't feel the #earthquake..... pic.twitter.com/3U8NErrV7m — Rachel Osband (@OsbandRachel) December 15, 2020

Lately, there have been a series of low-intensity earthquakes that have been hitting northern parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

2020, please have some mercy on us!