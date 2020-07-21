With the spread of awareness about the use of eco-friendly products, people around the world are finding innovative ways to ditch plastic.

This small tea kiosk in Madurai is a superb example of this.

Ditching plastic cups, the shop serves tea in edible cups made of chocolate biscuits.

Priced at ₹20, each cup can reportedly hold 60 ml of hot tea for 10 minutes - generally the time taken for people to finish the tea.

After this the biscuit cup turns soggy on the inside and tastes very much like a biscuit dipped in tea.

According to reports, the shop has sold at least 500 cups since opening first on 15th June.

Talking to The Hindu, Vivek Sabaapathy, the owner of the shop, said that more people would have come to his kiosk, if not for lockdown. He apparently spent a year searching for a sustainable alternative for plastic cups, before he zeroed down on these edible cups.

Netizens are also lauding this innovation which can help us go a long way in reducing plastic waste.

Evidence of how even small innovations can make the biggest of difference https://t.co/XMMNrjZeaR — Veena Ramakrishnan (@VRKtweets) July 18, 2020

Your wholesome cup of tea! Drink the tea and eat the cup. https://t.co/NAgO0boQuD — santosh balan (@santoshbalan) July 14, 2020

such a gem this story - edible tea cups no more dunking your biscuits in tea ! https://t.co/9neFXDnU87 — Bahar Dutt (@bahardutt) July 13, 2020

Coolest thing on the internet today! https://t.co/ZyToXQ7iLI — Shivangi Sinha 🇮🇳 (@sinha_shivi) July 13, 2020

Why don"t you eat your tea? https://t.co/7jTsmNwMyx — Koshy (@velluthottam) July 13, 2020

Like ice cream cones! Genius! https://t.co/i0Oo84fsWS — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) July 12, 2020

Amazing. We should adopt and spread these measures. https://t.co/4WnBHcPrkT — Mayank rustagi (@Mayankrustagi1) July 12, 2020

Selling a unique brand of tea - RS Pathy Nilgiri Tea - the owner of the shop also plans to include other flavours of cups soon.

It's time other shops also think about introducing these cups.