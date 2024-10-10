We all know Navratri is more than just a festival — it’s a full-on vibe. But this time, an adorable elderly couple took that vibe to a whole new level, and the internet is straight-up obsessed.

mint

A video shared by influencer Tanish Shah on Instagram has gone viral, featuring a legendary duo in full traditional garba gear, absolutely slaying the dandiya like pros.

And when I say viral, I mean 11 million views kinda viral. In the caption, Shah summed it up perfectly, “Navratri is more than just a festival for us Gujaratis, it’s an emotion! You can’t beat these moments of pure magic.”

The clip shows the couple effortlessly matching each other’s steps, and let me tell you, they’re giving the rest of us a serious run for our money. Even Shah couldn’t resist joining in, showing off his own dandiya moves with the elderly man while rocking a classic black kurta-pyjama.

Naturally, the internet is living for this wholesome content. The comments section is blowing up with love and admiration. One user said, “Give them my love. That couple is fire on the dance floor,” and we couldn’t agree more. Another chimed in with, “Age is just a number!” which feels especially true when you see the pure joy these two are radiating.

It’s clear that this couple reminded us all of one important thing: the real stars of the night aren’t the ones with the fanciest moves, but the ones dancing with their whole heart. Keep that dandiya spirit alive, legends!