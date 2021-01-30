The internet may be full of dance videos but this one is special for two reasons: 90s indie songs and an elderly couple vibing to them.

The performance is from Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata where the band, The Grooverz, was playing Hindi songs from the 90s. As per the Instagram account that shared the video, the elderly couple incidentally happened to be the lead vocalist's parents.

The couple seem oblivious to everyone around them, and their well rehearsed steps, can give anyone a complex.

Netizens are loving the energy and vibe of the couple.

So happy to see them dancing in love.