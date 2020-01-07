India has seen a lot of protests, lately, and the protests have seen a lot of art.

People from all backgrounds and of all ages have come together to fight against the injustice, which is heavily commendable.

We meet Bilqis at #ShaheenBagh at the women led vigil. She is 80. She is at the sit in against #NRC #CAA. She says: "Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge. Pehle Tum Dikhao". @varungrover this one is for you pic.twitter.com/fKWGaWnA3r — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 31, 2019

What has stood out, though, is the participation of elderly citizens. These are people who are showing the most amount of courage and kindness during the protests, feeding youngsters and asking them not to give up.

For instance, this elderly gentleman who was seen dancing to now-famous azaadi chant in Mumbai.

Aazadi ke matwale. Bambai pic.twitter.com/OtpSvrgRB4 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 7, 2020

The video, originally shared by journalist Ravish Kumar, is now going viral on the internet - with people applauding him for showing so much vigour.

