India has seen a lot of protests, lately, and the protests have seen a lot of art. 

People from all backgrounds and of all ages have come together to fight against the injustice, which is heavily commendable.

What has stood out, though, is the participation of elderly citizens. These are people who are showing the most amount of courage and kindness during the protests, feeding youngsters and asking them not to give up. 

For instance, this elderly gentleman who was seen dancing to now-famous azaadi chant in Mumbai.

The video, originally shared by journalist Ravish Kumar, is now going viral on the internet - with people applauding him for showing so much vigour.

So nice to see this.