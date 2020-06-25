A 21-year-old man named Prahlad killed his neighbour Brij Mohan, 57, over the issue of feeding stray dogs, reported The Indian Express.

Brij Mohan used to feed the strays in the Paharganj area, some of whom reportedly bit Prahlad.

Following this, the two had a verbal altercation as Prahlad reiterated how the dogs can be dangerous for those living in the region.

Later, he went home and came back with a knife and allegedly stabbed Brij Mohan.

The 57-year-old succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Prahlad fled after the incident and the police began its search. In a statement given to The Indian Express, Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said:

After we received information that Prahlad was hiding somewhere near Sabzi Mandi Krishna Market area of Paharganj, and was roaming in the street by covering his face with the mask, we apprehended him from the area.

The accused, who works as a DJ, was arrested, and the weapon of the crime was recovered from him.