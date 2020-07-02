Disclaimer: The pictures in this article are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Around 350 elephants have been spotted dead in the Okavango Delta of Botswana since May, a disturbing report from BBC has revealed.

What makes the situation worse is, not knowing the reason behind it. The lab results will still take some days to arrive and till then these sudden deaths remain a mystery.

UK-based charity National Park Rescue's Dr McCann told BBC:

This is totally unprecedented in terms of numbers of elephants dying in a single event unrelated to drought.

Since the tusks on the Elephants are intact, the Botswana government has ruled out poaching as the reason.

And for now, the authorities are looking at disease or some sort of contamination as the cause of deaths.

It has been reported that many elephants fell on their faces, while others were seen going around in circles. This could suggest that there is something affecting their neurological system.

This could be because of a disease that might even transfer to humans.

Natural anthrax poisoning had killed around 100 elephants in Botswana last year, but that has been ruled out for now.