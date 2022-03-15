The Russia-Ukraine conflict is not just limited to the two countries. By now, almost the entire world is affected by it. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has taken the war to another level by challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one fight.

The stakes obviously are Ukraine.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further wrote another tweet tagging the Russian President's official Twitter account and asking him if he agrees to the fight or not.

While there has been no response from the Kremlin, Musk's tweet has invited thousands of reactions online. Some Ukrainian leaders have also responded to his invitation to fight.

Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, arrived in Ukraine, this March. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Musk for his support.

Big discussions aside, Elon Musk's tweet has got everyone else also talking and imagining what the combat would be like.

Someone analyzed the entire fight and predicted that it will be over in 10 seconds.

Musk also agrees it seems.

Until now, only Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has responded from the Russian side. He tweeted:

You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.

