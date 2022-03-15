The Russia-Ukraine conflict is not just limited to the two countries. By now, almost the entire world is affected by it. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has taken the war to another level by challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one fight.
I hereby challenge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна
The stakes obviously are Ukraine.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further wrote another tweet tagging the Russian President's official Twitter account and asking him if he agrees to the fight or not.
I hereby challenge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна
While there has been no response from the Kremlin, Musk's tweet has invited thousands of reactions online. Some Ukrainian leaders have also responded to his invitation to fight.
I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter. https://t.co/bXxy7yaQxJ— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 14, 2022
Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, arrived in Ukraine, this March. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Musk for his support.
Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022
Big discussions aside, Elon Musk's tweet has got everyone else also talking and imagining what the combat would be like.
One of the wealthiest people on the planet has the maturity of a 14 year old boy. https://t.co/TmpZtlazq9— Hannah Reloaded (@HannahReloaded) March 15, 2022
elon musk when he pulls up to the battlefield wearing his reddit iron man suit and sees vladmir’s nuclear weapons being aimed directly at him https://t.co/syqjtvSWKe pic.twitter.com/KNAFkX9C46— nat (@kishikybe) March 15, 2022
If Ukraine wasn’t at stake I’d 100% root for Putin https://t.co/A7iykBnXbZ— Yes I am 6'4”, stop asking (@D1dain) March 15, 2022
I am sure at this point you got a Iron Man suit... Don't you? @elonmusk https://t.co/26GJ7OVS3x— Awesome Tweets. (@HarmanS98883903) March 15, 2022
Imagine being told some random rich dude bet your entire country on a fight against Putin https://t.co/wQ3QRpKYHW— Adrian ☭ (they/them) (@DotaroDogestar) March 15, 2022
Someone analyzed the entire fight and predicted that it will be over in 10 seconds.
The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else.— Jurij (@jurijfedorov) March 14, 2022
Elon is also 19 years younger. pic.twitter.com/8xjrpu19cP
Musk also agrees it seems.
Pretty much— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Until now, only Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has responded from the Russian side. He tweeted:
You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.
Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,— РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022
Со мною тягаться слабенек;
Это было б лишь времени трата.
Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.
А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20
What do you think about Musk's tweet?