The Russia-Ukraine conflict is not just limited to the two countries. By now, almost the entire world is affected by it. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has taken the war to another level by challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one fight.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

The stakes obviously are Ukraine.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further wrote another tweet tagging the Russian President's official Twitter account and asking him if he agrees to the fight or not.

While there has been no response from the Kremlin, Musk's tweet has invited thousands of reactions online. Some Ukrainian leaders have also responded to his invitation to fight.

I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter. https://t.co/bXxy7yaQxJ — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 14, 2022

Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, arrived in Ukraine, this March. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Musk for his support.

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Big discussions aside, Elon Musk's tweet has got everyone else also talking and imagining what the combat would be like.

One of the wealthiest people on the planet has the maturity of a 14 year old boy. https://t.co/TmpZtlazq9 — Hannah Reloaded (@HannahReloaded) March 15, 2022

I know I shouldn't have, I know is incorrect, but I laughed my ass off when I realized that this tweet was real and not fake.

Is hilariously sad how we live in a world where billionaries have the balls to say this shit over international conflicts lmao. https://t.co/wJzmDFVHgz — 🌿Vet🪴 (@Vet_idk) March 15, 2022

elon musk when he pulls up to the battlefield wearing his reddit iron man suit and sees vladmir’s nuclear weapons being aimed directly at him https://t.co/syqjtvSWKe pic.twitter.com/KNAFkX9C46 — nat (@kishikybe) March 15, 2022

If Ukraine wasn’t at stake I’d 100% root for Putin https://t.co/A7iykBnXbZ — Yes I am 6'4”, stop asking (@D1dain) March 15, 2022

I am sure at this point you got a Iron Man suit... Don't you? @elonmusk https://t.co/26GJ7OVS3x — Awesome Tweets. (@HarmanS98883903) March 15, 2022

Imagine being told some random rich dude bet your entire country on a fight against Putin https://t.co/wQ3QRpKYHW — Adrian ☭ (they/them) (@DotaroDogestar) March 15, 2022

Someone analyzed the entire fight and predicted that it will be over in 10 seconds.

The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do how fast. Nothing else.



Elon is also 19 years younger. pic.twitter.com/8xjrpu19cP — Jurij (@jurijfedorov) March 14, 2022

Musk also agrees it seems.

Pretty much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Until now, only Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has responded from the Russian side. He tweeted:

You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,

Со мною тягаться слабенек;

Это было б лишь времени трата.

Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.



А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

What do you think about Musk's tweet?