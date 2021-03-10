Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is the second-richest person in the world. He just hit a new milestone after his net worth jumped $25 billion in a day.

$25 billion - a number we find hard even to imagine. Here's a bunch of things you could imagine doing with that kind of money.

1. Buy 3.64 crore PS5 consoles, the standard edition of which is priced at ₹49,990 in India.

2. Buy 40 crore full bottles of Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 (750 ml).

3. Buy 1.1 crore iPhone 12 Pro Max (512 GB).

4. Buy 36,480 Lamborghini Aventador cars, each costing ₹5 crore.

5. Retain Virat Kohli for 10,430 years in IPL at the current salary of ₹17 crore per season.

6. Buy the most expensive pizza in the world 2 million times. FYI, the most expensive pizza in the world costs ₹77 lakh.

7. Live Dan Bilzerian's life for 125 years.

8. Take around 1.8 crore trips to Maldives.

9. Buy 2,004 crore litres of petrol at the price of ₹91/litre.

10. Buy the 10 most expensive islands in the world and still be left with $23.8 billion.

11. Buy 12 Antilia kind of residential properties valued at $2 billion.

Kya karenge aap itni dhan rashi ka?