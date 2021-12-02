Earlier this week, when Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted about how the USA benefits from ‘Indian Talent’.

Replying to a post by Patrick Collison, he had tweeted:

This tweet went viral and a lot of people shared different version of it on social media acknowledging the contribution of Indian talent to global economy.

Now, the Tesla CEO has shared a photoshopped meme to take a dig on the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

If you didn't get the reference, let me explain.

In the meme, Parag Agrawal's face is superimposed on former USSR dictator Joseph Stalin's, presumably making the loudest criticism of Agrawal’s past comments about censorship on the social media platform. 

The picture also shows former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as Nikolay Yezhov, a close Stalin associate who was assassinated under his direction.

It is being believed that Mr. Agrawal will usher in an era of increased censorship on Twitter, if his tweets from the past years are taken as a reference.

Soon after Parag Agrawal became the CEO, Twitter announced that it was revising its privacy policy to block the sharing of photos and videos of people without their consent.

This is how people are reacting to Musk's dark humour.

Elon Musk and his bizarre Twitter posts. What do you think about this?