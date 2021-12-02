Earlier this week, when Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted about how the USA benefits from ‘Indian Talent’.

Replying to a post by Patrick Collison, he had tweeted:

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

This tweet went viral and a lot of people shared different version of it on social media acknowledging the contribution of Indian talent to global economy.

Now, the Tesla CEO has shared a photoshopped meme to take a dig on the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

If you didn't get the reference, let me explain.

In the meme, Parag Agrawal's face is superimposed on former USSR dictator Joseph Stalin's, presumably making the loudest criticism of Agrawal’s past comments about censorship on the social media platform.

The picture also shows former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as Nikolay Yezhov, a close Stalin associate who was assassinated under his direction.

In case you are wondering what humour(dark) this collage depicts. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/G5l8C4Rtmv — . (@comm_raid) December 1, 2021

It is being believed that Mr. Agrawal will usher in an era of increased censorship on Twitter, if his tweets from the past years are taken as a reference.

Soon after Parag Agrawal became the CEO, Twitter announced that it was revising its privacy policy to block the sharing of photos and videos of people without their consent.

Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent. Publishing people's private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so.https://t.co/7EXvXdwegG — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

This is how people are reacting to Musk's dark humour.

Damnnnnn very dark humour here — Ahmad Tariq (@ahmadtariq07) December 1, 2021

Even @elonmusk knows better about Indian-origin executives than Indians do

Say what @Iyervval https://t.co/FGnyptVXax — Kingshuk Biswas (@All_is_Observed) December 2, 2021

Epic trollery! A masterpiece of shitposting. https://t.co/8aQ3wdSZcr — Auntie Social (@FarmWyffe) December 2, 2021

Elon Musk and his bizarre Twitter posts. What do you think about this?