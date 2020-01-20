We people dream about going on holidays to places that are exquisitely beautiful.

But someone like Elon Musk is miles ahead, dreaming about colonizing our neighbouring planet Mars.

According to Business Insider, SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced that he plans to send people to the Red planet using 1,000 Starships.

In a series of tweets he explained that he is in the process of developing these towering and fully reusable spaceships, called Starship, in South Texas.

Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

Further, he revealed his ultimate plan; which is to build a city for over a million people on Mars by the year 2050.

By pursuing a goal to manufacture at least 3 Starship rockets every day, Musk wants to make this service available to everyone in the near future.

Needs to be such that anyone can go if they want, with loans available for those who don’t have money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020





Talking about the design of the Starship, it will have the most powerful launching system the world has ever seen. The thrust, according to Musk, will be enough to send more than 100 tons and about 100 people to space in a single attempt.

Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

Further, he believed advanced life support systems along with the essentials will be required in huge quantity to proceed with the idea of building a permanent settlement.

Megatons per year to orbit are needed for life to become multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

The plan to start this interesting, yet revolutionizing, mission comes ahead of the approaching windows of time in which the orbits of Earth and Mars align.

Musk, in a month-old tweet, revealed that the first Starship prototype will hopefully be revealed in the coming 2 to 3 months.

Flight is hopefully 2 to 3 months away — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2019

Surely with Elon Musk and SpaceX around, the future looks exciting.