We people dream about going on holidays to places that are exquisitely beautiful. 

But someone like Elon Musk is miles ahead, dreaming about colonizing our neighbouring planet Mars. 

Proposed Starship by SpaceX
Source: Business Insider

According to Business Insider, SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced that he plans to send people to the Red planet using 1,000 Starships. 

In a series of tweets he explained that he is in the process of developing these towering and fully reusable spaceships, called Starship, in South Texas. 

Further, he revealed his ultimate plan; which is to build a city for over a million people on Mars by the year 2050. 

By pursuing a goal to manufacture at least 3 Starship rockets every day, Musk wants to make this service available to everyone in the near future. 


Talking about the design of the Starship, it will have the most powerful launching system the world has ever seen. The thrust, according to Musk, will be enough to send more than 100 tons and about 100 people to space in a single attempt. 

Further, he believed advanced life support systems along with the essentials will be required in huge quantity to proceed with the idea of building a permanent settlement. 

The plan to start this interesting, yet revolutionizing, mission comes ahead of the approaching windows of time in which the orbits of Earth and Mars align.

Musk, in a month-old tweet, revealed that the first Starship prototype will hopefully be revealed in the coming 2 to 3 months. 

Surely with Elon Musk and SpaceX around, the future looks exciting. 