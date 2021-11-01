SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has recently claimed that he will sell Tesla stock to help raise $6 billion to solve world hunger.

David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), called upon for help to solve the world hunger crisis.

The world needs to wake up. We’ve got a global humanitarian crisis on our hands that is spiraling out of control. 42M people in 43 countries face famine NOW.



All we need is $6.6B—just .36% of the top 400 US billionaires' net worth increase last year. Is that too much to ask?? pic.twitter.com/YMD7zuPwsf — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 27, 2021

In an interview with CNN, David said, "a one-time payment of 2% of Musk's wealth or other billionaires will be able to solve global hunger."

To which the world's richest person, Elon Musk replied on Twitter and said he is ready to help, only if the UN publicly shows how the money will be spent.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Elon Musk net worth is almost $300 billion, according to Forbes‘ Billionaires Index. The $6 billion the UN needs would be roughly 2% of Musk’s wealth.

And the conversation further continued on Twitter. Elon went ahead and asked for precise details and a plan.

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Beasley also added, "the CNN headline was ‘not accurate’, adding: ‘$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises."

I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.



Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

As of now, Elon wants to see the plan of WFP and take things further. As he further replied.