SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has recently claimed that he will sell Tesla stock to help raise $6 billion to solve world hunger. 

David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), called upon for help to solve the world hunger crisis.

In an interview with CNN, David said, "a one-time payment of 2% of Musk's wealth or other billionaires will be able to solve global hunger."

To which the world's richest person, Elon Musk replied on Twitter and said he is ready to help, only if the UN publicly shows how the money will be spent. 

Elon Musk net worth is almost $300 billion, according to Forbes‘ Billionaires Index. The $6 billion the UN needs would be roughly 2% of Musk’s wealth.

And the conversation further continued on Twitter. Elon went ahead and asked for precise details and a plan. 

Beasley also added, "the CNN headline was ‘not accurate’, adding: ‘$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises."

As of now, Elon wants to see the plan of WFP and take things further. As he further replied. 